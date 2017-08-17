Still time to join in the show

Time is running out for green-fingered growers to get involved in Hartlepool Horticultural Show this weekend.

Hailed as one of the biggest annual events in the Hartlepool calendar, the Horticultural Show will take place at the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday from 12.30pm to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Show organiser Tom Hammond.

Growers must have their entries in no later than tomorrow to take part in this year’s show.

The colourful event will showcase the finest flowers and vegetables across the North East, including champion carnations, dahlias, fuchsias, and sweet peas – as well as prize vegetables.

Winners could pick up cash prizes for best display within each category and the Tom Hammond Special Award for best display in show.

Youngsters are also encouraged to take part, with children’s categories including best fruit or vegetable man, best picture of a garden and best small cake.

Show Secretary Tom Hammond said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing some of the best displays from around the region at this weekend’s event. The standard of entries we see each year is always outstanding and never fails to impress the judges.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro, just getting into gardening or a spectator, it’s a fun, free day out which the whole family will enjoy. We urge everyone to come along and try their luck in this year’s show.”

The National Gladiolus Society will also be holding its northern exhibition at the show, attracting growers from all over England.

For copies of the show schedule and entry forms call 01429 869706.