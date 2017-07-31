Summer holiday fun at Hartlepool club

A club in Hartlepool for youngsters has a number of activities planned for this week.

There is an action-packed second play week of fun for children at Oscars as the school holidays continue.

The Hartlepool Council-run club is based at Rossmere Youth Centre on Rossmere Way and has a package of activities for children aged three to 16, running every weekday until Friday, September 1, excluding August 28.

The second week of summer fun starting today kicks off with sponge splatter painting, a pamper day and football tournament.

Throughout the week youngsters will have the chance to make and eat apple turnovers, take on a Toy Story challenge, beat the competition at balloon volleyball, visit Seaton Carew beach and park for fun in the sun and much more.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “The summer programme has got off to a great start and we’ve got a wide range of really exciting activities planned over the coming weeks.

“The team has put a lot of thought and effort into thinking of exciting new activities to keep children entertained over summer, and the facilities are excellent at Rossmere Youth Centre which enables us to organise numerous sports, street dancing, arts and crafts and much more.

“The emphasis is always on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

The service, which has been running for over 20 years, was recently hailed as “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

Oscars also operate an after-school service on weekdays .

This which involves children being collected from school and transported to the centre where they take part in a wide range of educational and fun activities. Parents then have until 6pm to collect their children.