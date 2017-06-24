Sun shines on 556th Greatham Feast

Scores of people turned out to enjoy the sunshine at the historic Greatham Feast.

The annual event returned this year with its large range of activities.

A mermaid amongst the parade at the Greatham Feast.

Glorious warm weather on Saturday saw families enjoying the parade day with an afternoon of events on the green and an evening of live music.

The fancy dress parade went through the village before gathering at the green for judging.

Among the contestants included a group of villagers portraying The Little Mermaid, there were The Three Little Pigs, an astronaut and Mary Poppins.

There were lots of prizes to be won and The Little Mermaid was crowned the overall winner.

We were really pleased with the weather Dawn Coleman

Dawn Coleman, a member of the Greatham Feast committee, said she was delighted with the day and the good turnout from villagers.

She said: “We were really pleased with the weather, the sunshine was great. But, we do normally get big crowds.”

Dawn said a lot of hard work goes into organising the Greatham Feast and everyone enjoys the day.

She said: “We do get a lot of support from all the villagers and the Friends of Greatham Village help us too.

Little Princess. Five year old Lydia Hawksworth.

“There is no profit made, all the money goes back into holding the event again.”

As well as the fancy dress competition, there were lots of activities, such as bouncy slides and face-painting for the children, as well as displays from a dance school and even a glamorous granny competition.

And, there was a food with chips, burgers and hot dogs for visitors.

On the Saturday evening the villagers were entertained by live music from The Flying Oysters.

Andy Capp and Flo. Brian Walker and Malcom Thompson(right).

Sunday saw the Feast conclude with a service at St John the Baptist Church at 9am, followed by an afternoon of sports activities and games.

The first day of the four-day feast was on Thursday with five-a-side football, before games of dominoes, cribbage and darts take place in the Hope and Anchor pub.

Day two, on Friday, included a church service, bonny baby competition, afternoon tea and a yard of ale contest.

Greatham Feast has been held in the village since the 15th century to help bring the community together.

It was initiated as a celebration of the birthday of St John the Baptist on June 24th.

The parade underway through Greatham Village.

'Move It' dancers performing at the Greatham Feast.

A youngster on one of the rides at the Greatham Feast.

Greatham Feast Queen Grace Wood with Jessica Donley and Abbi Vaughan(right).

A little pig at the Greatham Feast event.

A busy scene at the Greatham Feast.