Sun shines on 556th Greatham Feast

Scores of people turned out to enjoy the sunshine at the historic Greatham Feast.
The annual event returned this year with its large range of activities.
Glorious warm weather on Saturday saw families enjoying the parade day with an afternoon of events on the green and an evening of live music.
The fancy dress parade went through the village before gathering at the green for judging.
Among the contestants included a group of villagers portraying The Little Mermaid, there were The Three Little Pigs, an astronaut and Mary Poppins.
There were lots of prizes to be won and The Little Mermaid was crowned the overall winner.
Dawn Coleman, a member of the Greatham Feast committee, said she was delighted with the day and the good turnout from villagers.
She said: “We were really pleased with the weather, the sunshine was great. But, we do normally get big crowds.”
Dawn said a lot of hard work goes into organising the Greatham Feast and everyone enjoys the day.
She said: “We do get a lot of support from all the villagers and the Friends of Greatham Village help us too.
“There is no profit made, all the money goes back into holding the event again.”
As well as the fancy dress competition, there were lots of activities, such as bouncy slides and face-painting for the children, as well as displays from a dance school and even a glamorous granny competition.
And, there was a food with chips, burgers and hot dogs for visitors.
On the Saturday evening the villagers were entertained by live music from The Flying Oysters.
Sunday saw the Feast conclude with a service at St John the Baptist Church at 9am, followed by an afternoon of sports activities and games.
The first day of the four-day feast was on Thursday with five-a-side football, before games of dominoes, cribbage and darts take place in the Hope and Anchor pub.
Day two, on Friday, included a church service, bonny baby competition, afternoon tea and a yard of ale contest.
Greatham Feast has been held in the village since the 15th century to help bring the community together.
It was initiated as a celebration of the birthday of St John the Baptist on June 24th.