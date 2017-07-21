Sunderland Airshow 2017 officially underway with night of amazing sights and sounds

The biggest event in city's calendar is now officially underway as the Sunderland Airshow begins with a bang.

The weekend got off to a flying start at 4pm today with the start of the launch party, though the main event begins at 6pm to give families the chance to get down to the seafront in time.

The Battle of Britain memorial flight, the RAF Typhoon Display Team and the Red Arrows will provide a dazzling start to the flight schedule, with music on the ground performed by the Lions of Zululand, Dennis and a host of tribute acts.

The evening will come to a close with a fireworks display at 9.45pm, paving way for a packed weekend programme.

