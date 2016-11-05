Sunderland mascot draw will boost Bradley Lowery’s appeal

Kind-hearted business bosses are on the ball to help Bradley Lowery’s fundraising appeal.

Southwick-based car dealership Pulman SEAT donated the chance to become SAFC’s mascot for the forthcoming game against Hull City to the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma fund.

The prize will see a child become the mascot for the match at the Stadium of Light on November 19.

The lucky winner and their family will also get a Sunderland AFC football strip to keep, as well as a suite to sit in to watch the game.

Chris Slater, site manager at Pulman SEAT said: "We wanted to offer the mascot place to Bradley’s fight hoping it would generate further funds for him.

"We’re delighted that our donation has helped generate £590 and we’re blown away by the response."

Lynn Murphy, a family friend of Bradley Lowery said: “That’s a flight paid for, or a bed in the hospital for a night, so I’m over the moon that that’s one more thing thing paid for.

"I can’t thank everyone enough, not only are they in with a once in the lifetime opportunity for their child, they are all helping towards Brad’s ongoing fight.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to Pulman SEAT for donating this awesome experience."

Fifty-nine bonus ball numbers were put on sale for £10 each on Thursday and sold out in under two hours.

This Saturday’s lottery will determine the winner of the prize.

Bradley, five, was diagnosed with the cancer in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family have since raised more than £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Bradley, from Blackhall, was mascot for Sunderland’s match against Everton on September 12, when the Merseyside club donated £200,000 to his fund.

He is back in hospital due to a spike in his temperature and is currently receiving chemotherapy.

Bradley will probably remain in hospital over this weekend as his red blood count is low meaning he is in need of a blood transfusion.

To donate to Bradley’s fund, text BRAD02 £2 to 70070 or click here.