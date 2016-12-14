Sunderland to hold period of silence in memory of fans and former players before Watford game

Sunderland AFC will hold a minute's silence in memory of supporters and former players who have died in 2016.

The period of silence will take place just prior to kick-off as the Black Cats welcome Watford FC to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The club is inviting both Sunderland and Watford to remember supporters who have passed away and pay tribute to former Black Cats stars who have died in the past 12 months.

Former players Ambrose Fogarty, a Republic of Ireland international, and Bobby Craig sadly passed away this year.

The club kindly asks supporters to take their seats early in order to ensure that the silence is observed in the appropriate manner.