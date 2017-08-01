Sunderland to Kings Cross train is cancelled because of fault

A Sunderland to Kings Cross train due to run this morning has been cancelled.

The 08.42 had been due to leave Sunderland Station bound for the capital but operator Grand Central says it will not now run because of a fault.

It has advised passengers who were due to use the service to use the Metro system to go to Newcastle Central Station and get on the 09.30 or 10.00 Virgins Trains East Coast Service to Kings Cross.

Passengers from Hartlepool will be provided with road transport to Darlington and can then use the 10.01 or 10.29 to Kings Cross.

Grand Central has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience over the cancellation.