Super slimming couple share secrets to success after shedding 10st

A super slimming couple who shed 10st between them have told how their transformation has changed their life.

John and Barbara Archer joined Slimming World two years ago following a succession of failed diets.

John Archer before and after his weight loss.

The pair who live in Briardene Way, Easington, decided to lose weight together so they could support each other on their weight loss journey and believe this is key to their success.

Mum-of-four Barbara 46, has lost 3st going from just over 14st and a size 18 to under 10st 7lb and a healthy size 10.

While John lost an impressive 7st going from a 22st and waist size 44 or an XXXL to 13st 7lb and is now a medium.

Barbara, a lecturer at East Durham College said: “John and I started Slimming World back in July 2015 and have totally transformed our lives since.

John and Barbara Archer after their weight loss.

“We believe strongly that it’s not a diet but a huge lifestyle change, losing over 10st between us has had so many health benefits it’s hard to put into words. “We couldn’t walk the half a mile to the class when we both started but now we are both looking forward to our first half marathon together in June.”

Barbara has even completed two half marathons within the last eight months and was delighted after the pair were voted Couple of the Year 2016, Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek 2016, as well as Woman and Man of the year by their fellow slimmers.

Before their weight loss, the couple would typically skip breakfast, lunch would be crisps or sandwiches and dinner would consist of ready meals or takeaways.

But now they have cereal or porridge for breakfast, pasta or salad for lunch, with home cooked meals such as bolognese and salmon for dinner.

Barbara Archer before her weight loss.

Snacks would still incorporate treats like chocolate, but the pair are conscious to have them in moderation.

John, 48, a property services team leader, said: “When we first joined Slimming World we couldn’t believe how much food we could eat and still lose weight.

“Making small changes to the way we cooked our meals meant we could still enjoy all of our favourite meals like curries.

“We enjoy spending time in the kitchen together and love sharing our new recipes with family and friends – they taste so good and people can never believe we can eat all the food we do and lose weight.”