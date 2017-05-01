‘Superheroes’ support Great Donate stock appeal at Scope charity shop

A charity store in Peterlee has been taken over by ‘superheroes’ this week as part of a fundraising initiative.

Disability charity Scope organised the event as part of its ‘Great Donate’ stock appeal.

The shop is being manned by the ‘superheroes’ as volunteers and staff dress up and give out Scope donation bags for people to fill with unwanted items for the store.

The charity has been encouraging the community in Peterlee to have a big clear out, clobber their clutter and take their unwanted items into the Yodan Way store.

The event is part of a national donation drive to receive 100,000 bags across the country, The Great Donate in Peterlee has a target of 120 bags of items over two weeks.

Peterlee shop manager Julie Cameron said: “Everyone feels better after a spring clean and we’ll be extremely grateful to have your unwanted items clogging up your home.

“So, this bank holiday we’d love our wonderful supporters in Peterlee to become Great Donate Heroes and clobber your clutter for Scope.

“Kind donations help Scope support disabled people and their families, so they have the same opportunities as everyone else.

“Anyone having a spring clean this May Day Bank Holiday, we hope they can fill some bags for Scope.”

The Peterlee’s staff and volunteers included being dressed as ‘Bat Girls’.

Each bag donated to Scope could help pay for two typical calls to the helpline, giving disabled people and their families vital support and information.

Or the bag could cover the cost of providing advice from a trained professional on Scope’s online community for one whole day.