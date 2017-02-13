Superman fundraisers aim to raise £4,000 to help Alfie Smith walk

Two men from Hartlepool are aiming to hitchhike their way across the country to raise cash for Hartlepool youngster Alfie Smith.

Ste Picton and Lee Wilmot are getting set for their mammoth mission which will kick off on February 21.

Alfie Smith fundraising campgain is in need of �17.000

The fundraiser will see the pair split up and taken to starting points at Land’s End and John O’Groats.

Dressed as Superman, they will then hitchhike their way to the other’s starting position in a race against each other.

The pair hope to raise at least £4,000 for Hartlepool schoolboy Alfie Smith who is trying to raise at least £50,000 to fund a life-changing operation.

The nine-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, dreams of one day walking unaided and painfree - something which could be made possible by undergoing surgery known as selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) - but only if he gets the cash.

The youngster is currently £17,000 short of the funds needed to reach the target which would allow the operation to go ahead.

The £50,000 would fund the surgery and at least two years of essential physiotherapy and after care.

Any additional funds will be used to fund specialist equipment and a third year of physiotherapy.

The fundraiser is being made possible with the support of Mark Johnston Flooring in Raby Road.

Mr Picton said: “We have been sorting this for months. We will be going to our starting points the night before, staying overnight in accommodation then setting off.

“We will both have safety vehicles which will take us to our starting point and pick us up again, but they won’t be used during the actual hitch and hike, they are purely there as a safety precaution.

“We have had so much help from local businesses especially Mark Johnston Flooring, the company has been fantastic with their support.”

People will be able to follow the pair on Facebook and will also be able to ask the pair to do things in exchange for a donation to Alfie’s fund.

Already someone has donated £50 for the pair to sing Amarillo in a service station food court on their journey.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/37jmrq8