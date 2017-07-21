Surprise for Alfie Smith as wonderful new garden is unveiled

A garden fit for a growing lad has been created just for Alfie Smith.

The 10-year-old has been given a space he can play in after a team of tradesmen and women spent six weeks fundraising and landscaping the plot.

Alfie Smith enjoys his newly created garden.

Alfie has cerebral palsy and underwent selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) at Leeds General Hospital in March in a bid to help him walk unaided.

The operation was possible thanks to the £50,000-plus fundraising efforts of supporters and businesses from across the region.

Now Alfie will be able to strengthen his muscles by using a sunken trampoline, while a hot tub has been put in to assist with his hydrotherapy sessions.

An open area will give him space to play, with a set of goals also put in so his brother Alex, eight, can take shots as the pair play out.

The finished garden was unveiled as the youngsters finished their last day of term at Throston Primary.

The project was headed up by Craig Parker, 35, from Billingham, who runs Crabbie’s Landscapes.

He was inspired to help through the Band of Builders movements, which gives back to communities across the UK.

The boys’ mum Annie Stalley, 29, said: “I think it’s going to help him so much and they have been incredible. I was a bit shocked to see all these people come together and they are such inspirational, generous people, and so kind in donating to the garden.

“They have all worked hard and they have put in so much time and effort to finish off the project.

“For Alfie, it will make a massive difference.

“It means he can have free space to be able to play out in the garden like any 10-year-old should be able to.

“It will help so much with his physiotherapy as well.”

Craig added: “It’s been up and down for us because in the first couple of days, there were only a few people coming down, but it really picked up and got bigger.

“It’s been a massive job, looking at what it looked like when I first saw it two months ago.

“But it’s been brilliant, seeing all these people join in.”

A full rundown of people who supported the project can be found via the Give Alfie a Garden Facebook page.

