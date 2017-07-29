Surprise for young Pools fan as shirt design turned into reality

A young Pools fan got the surprise of his life when his drawing of his team’s new away kit was turned in to a reality by town firm Utility Alliance.

Nine-year-old Leo Rooke proudly shared his drawing on Twitter and was astonished when Utility Alliance got in touch to offer to buy him the new shirt in time for the big kick-off for the new season.

Leo, along with his dad John, are both massive Pools fans and went along to the base of kit manufacturers, BLK, to collect the shirt.

“When my dad told me that Utility Alliance were going to buy my shirt because of my drawing I couldn’t believe it,” explained an elated Leo, whose favourite player is Jack Munns.

“It’s amazing to be invited to BLK to pick it up and all my friends are so jealous they told me they’re going to buy the new shirt as well.

“I am hoping to put my name on the back of it next week and then wear it for the first game against Dover Athletic.

“I can’t wait for the new season to start now because I think Pools are going to get promoted!”

Hartlepool energy consultancy, Utility Alliance joined forces with the club in June in a three-year sponsorship deal which saw the name of Pools’ stadium return to Victoria Park.

The deal with the Hartlepool Marina based firm will see the its logo emblazoned across home and away shirts for the next three seasons.

As part of the £240,000 deal, Utility Alliance negotiated with the club’s chairman Pam Duxbury, which will saw the stadium revert back to its original name.

It had been called the Northern Gas and Power Stadium.