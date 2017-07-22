Surprise party for retiring Hartlepool school headteacher

A much-loved headteacher was given a surprise send off as she retired at the end of term.

Staff, friends and family gathered to bid a fond farewell to Lynne Pawley of Rossmere Primary School.

Rossmere Primary School headteacher Lynne Pawley is applauded by staff and parents

Guests enjoyed live music and delicious food at a festival-themed celebration, and gave touching tributes to Lynne’s time and contribution to the school’s success.

She joined Rossmere Primary School as headteacher in 2012 and is now leaving to spend more time with her family.

Lynne said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Rossmere and feel lucky to have worked with such incredible children and to have been a part of such a hard working and dedicated team of staff.

“I want to thank everyone who was involved in organising this surprise event.

A band played dueing the surprise farewell event to Rossmere Primary School head Lynne Pawley

“I will miss everyone here greatly, but look forward to beginning the next chapter in my life.”

Lynne has played a significant role in developing the Rossmere Forest School project, a Hartlepool Borough Council-funded initiative which now stands as an innovative outdoor learning area in the grounds of the school.

She worked tirelessly to establish the forest school which brings academic curriculum to life through a range of adventurous, stimulating outdoor activities that children across Hartlepool have enjoyed and benefitted from.

Under Lynne’s leadership, Rossmere primary has also been judged by Ofsted to be ‘good’ in all four categories, during inspections in 2013 and 2017.

Maureen Smith, chair of governors at Rossmere Primary School, said: “Lynne has been a fantastic headteacher and our most recent Ofsted rating of good in all areas is a true testament to her outstanding efforts.

“She has enabled our children to flourish through her guidance, care and endless support, and she will be greatly missed by all governors, staff, pupils and parents.

“We wish Lynne every success for her next challenge.”