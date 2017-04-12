Suspect remains in police custody after rooftop stand-off

A suspect remains in police custody the morning after a five-hour roof top stand-off.

Dozens of police officers were dispatched to Barsloan Grove in Peterlee yesterday afternoon, after reports of a man on a roof.

Barsloan Grove. Photo courtesy of Julie McNally Duncan.

Witnesses say he was hurling tiles from the roof of a house to the ground below as crowds gathered and watched on.

Officers, including armed responders and police dogs, were on the scene late into the evening, eventually bringing the situation under control at around 9.45pm.

The police surrounded the house and the roads were blocked off nearby with people being prevented from getting too close for their own safety.

Fire appliances were also parked up nearby in case they too were needed and the police helicopter was flying overhead throughout the incident.

Although Durham Police didn't give a full statement on the night, a spokesman for said: "There was a male on the roof and was throwing tiles off.

"He is fit and well and was brought down safely and has been detained by police."

