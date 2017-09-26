Suspected cocaine worth an estimated £20k recovered in police search

Seven men and a woman have been arrested after suspected cocaine was recovered by police.

Cleveland Police say the substance is worth £20,000.

At around 4.45pm yesterday, police searched an address and discovered the huge haul of suspected drugs.

Seven men, aged between 20 and 41, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in police custody.

Acting Detective Sergeant Sion Prince, from the Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “Yesterday’s recovery of suspected drugs was as a result of proactive policing work by the

Community Drugs Enforcement Team and Operational Support Unit.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into the matter and eight people currently remain in custody.”

The suspected drugs were found in a house in Norton Road, Norton.

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.