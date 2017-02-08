Suspected stolen bike found on fire in street

Residents called in firefighters after spotting a motorbike ablaze.
It is believed the vehicle could have been stolen after it was seen being pushed along Dunbar Road by a group of people a short time before it was found dumped on a grassed area on fire.
The damage to the bike was so severe the model and make could not be identified.
A crew of four firefighters from Stranton Fire Station were called to the street just after 8pm tonight and used a hose reel to put out the fire.
Police have been informed about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
