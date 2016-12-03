Sweet treat for Hartlepool school’s support staff

Sweet treats were served up by students to help celebrate the contribution of support staff to their school.

Head boy and head girl, Liam Rennie and Navila Azad, of Eldon Grove Academy in Hartlepool, hosted a celebration tea party for all non teaching staff in recognition of their hard work and dedication in helping to keep the school running smoothly.

The thank you event was also attended by Unison representatives Duncan Rothwell and Edwin Jeffries, who presented a framed ‘Stars in our School’ certificate to the academy.

Audrey Brahimi, head of school, said: “This is the first time that we have extended an invitation to all of our support staff to show our appreciation for all they do within school.

“We have regular shout-outs to all staff every Monday morning to congratulate them on their achievements, but this is a special celebration and a great opportunity to get all of our support staff together just to say thank you.

“Our support staff members are invaluable assets to Eldon Grove and part of a close working team that help us to continue to be an outstanding academy.”

Eldon Grove Academy, which has been awarded the gold award for Investors in People, employs more than 30 members of support staff, including classroom assistants, one to one student support workers, a housekeeper, office, administration staff and ICT staff, breakfast club, lunch and after school club supervisors.

Assistant headteacher, Claire Martindale, said: “I started my career as a nursery nurse and at that time there was no specific event that recognised the work of support staff within schools.

“I know from experience how much work and dedication support staff put in to helping children and how vital they are to the day to day running of our academy.”

Housekeeper, Margaret Foster, who looks after Eldon Grove Academy staff, caters for school meetings and also supervises dinner duties, said: “It is lovely that the school management and the academy’s pupil representatives recognise the role that support staff play within the school. Eldon Grove really is a wonderful place to work.”