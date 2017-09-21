Swimmer’s decade of devoted fundraising for dementia support centre

Hundreds of pounds was raised for a dementia support centre as a Hartlepool woman completed a decade of sponsored swims.

Town resident Deb Smith has organised and taken part in a sponsored dip for the last 10 years in support of Hartlepool Day Centre in Heather Grove.

She was joined by her daughter Casey Smith and niece Sophie Wiseman.

Joanne Blackwood, the charity’s day services manager also took part once again.

Between them, they raised £754 which will support the work of the centre run by the Hospital of God at Greatham.

That beats last year’s total of £690.50 when the girls all took part.

Deb and her family chooses to do the swim every year for the day centre as member of her family was cared for there.

A spokesman for the Hospital of God said: “We are so grateful once again to Deb and her family for raising money for the day centre.

“It will be put towards activities for the clients.

“We look forward to them doing it again in the future.”

Deb and her fellow swimmers want to say a big thanks to this year’s supporters who are Graham and Margaret Watson, Bakewells, Food Doctors & Body Doctors together with local garages.

Hartlepool Day Centre Our centre provides social opportunities for elderly people who have been diagnosed with dementia six days a week.

It also supports carers and can provides information, practical help and social activities.

The day centre is available to anyone living in the Hartlepool Borough Council area.

For details call (01429) 279005.