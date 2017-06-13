Swords and a cosh among items surrendered in Hartlepool knife amnesty

Almost 50 knives, blades and even swords are off the streets of Hartlepool after the latest weapons amnesty.

Across the Cleveland Police area, 172 articles were handed in as part of last month’s campaign.

Some of the weapons surrendered across the Cleveland Police area

Axes, machetes and a World War Two bayonet were amongst the knives and sharp objects surrendered in the force area as part of the national drive to raise awareness of the potentially devastating effects of knife-crime.

Hartlepoool saw a total of 47 objects turned over to police, including 33 kitchen knives, two driving knives, two small axes, one Bowie knife, four machetes, four swords and even a home-made cosh.

The campaign was part of a national knife amnesty, called Operation Sceptre, which took place for a limited period of time from Tuesday, May 2, to Monday, May 8.

Amongst the other items handed in at police stations elsewhere in Cleveland were swords, machetes, Bowie knives, axes, pen knives, diving knives and household knives.

This year’s knife amnesty has been very successful and I am extremely pleased with the results. Sgt Stephen Clyburn

Sergeant Stephen Clyburn said the success of the campaign had made streets safer across the force’s entire area.

“This year’s knife amnesty has been very successful and I am extremely pleased with the results.

“Now that these knives have been handed in, there are fewer potentially dangerous objects on the streets of Cleveland, which could help to prevent knife-related crime in the future,” he said.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger was delighted with the response to the latest amnesty.

“It is great to see that people have supported this campaign and I am really happy that people have taken the time to participate in something so important.

“The fact that these knives are now off the streets helps make Cleveland a safer place to live, work and visit, which one of the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan.”

If you have information about knife crime please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.