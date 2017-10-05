Tailbacks on A19 after two car crash in Sunderland

A collision on the A19 has brought traffic heading through Sunderland's stretch the road through Sunderland to a standstill.

The incident has happened at 4.50pm, near to the A690.

Northumbria Police said it involved two cars which then blocked part of the road, with no injuries sustained by those involved.

Traffic has built up back across Hylton Bridge to Wessington Way.

Roadworks.org shows congestion has built up on the northbound carriageway and estimates it will clear soon.