Take a look inside this Hartlepool home with its own swimming pool

Have your say

Could you live in a house like this?

If you’ve always fancied taking a morning dip in your very own swimming pool, now’s your chance.

It's on the market for 299,950.

This four-bedroom, detached, dormer bungalow is on the market for just under £300,000.

Set in a small cul-de-sac in Hartlepool, the home has a detached pool annexe with an exercise pool, whirlpool and gardens to three sides.

There are two garages for the property, which has two dwellings, as well as ample off-street parking.

Other features include gas-fired central heating, uPVC double glazing, a sun room and a breakfast room, with built-in appliances.

Would you like to make this property your home?

It’s the perfect place for your family to continue their journey.

The site was formerly home to Grandtully Nursing Home site - and viewing is recommended.

This home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, is onsale through Robinsons for a price of £299,950.

If you’re interested, contact them on 01429 891100.