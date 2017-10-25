Talented dancer hopes to wow judges to win Hartlepool Mail honour

A talented young dancer is the latest young performer to be nominated in the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

It’s been an incredible year already for tap and ballet champion Jay Allan, who has already achieved numerous national titles and is now known across the world for his talent.

Dance star Jay Allan has been nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award. Photo by GB Dance Stars.

But now the 14-year-old could get another title under his belt, after being nominated for the Young Performer of the Year title in our annual awards.

This year will be the first time that there has been a dedicated young performer performance evening to showcase the talents of youngsters.

The Hartlepool teen was put forward for his award by Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, in recognition of his progress since joining the school just over two years ago.

Proud teacher and co-principal of the school, in Whitby Street South, Hollie Sorelle, said: “Jay has taken lessons in ballet, tap, jazz and musical theatre for just two years.

“In this time he’s achieved many national titles and is now known by dance professionals all over the world.

“One of his many titles is British Modern Champion after beating off competition from 150 young dancers.

“He was chosen to be a soloist at this year’s Dance World Cup, where he flew to Germany to represent Team England.

“He has won three international scholarship titles in modern and tap, which led to free tuition and cabaret performances all around the country.”

This year Jay was also the winner of the prestigious Classique de Danse Junior Theatre Award and to top it all off, he has now landed a sponsorship contact with a global dance wear company Bloch Dance Europe, where he will represent the brand in international campaigns as a ‘Bloch Artist’.

He was chosen as one of four dances from across the country after wowing scouts at a ‘Can you Dance?’ workshop.

Hollie added: “He has taken part in workshops with dance professionals in which he has won scholarships for various summer schools and winter intensives for some of London’s top performing arts colleges.

“Jay is the perfect candidate for a Young Performer of the Year Award as he has achieved so much at such a young age and in such a short space of time.

“He is an extremely intelligent young boy and alongside his achievements in the arts, he is excelling at English Martyrs School.”

His mum Lisa Allan couldn’t be prouder of her son, saying the nomination will mean a lot to him.

She said: “I feel so proud that he has been nominated.

“It is nice for him just to be nominated as he really does do so much.

“Jay has been with Val for two and a half years now and was a pupil at Urban Rockz Academy before that.

“He would be over the moon to win the Young Performer of the Year Award.

“Being nominated will mean a lot to him as it has come from his home town.”

This year’s awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Alongside the Young Performer of the Year Award there are a range of categories that outstanding individuals across Hartlepool will have been nominated for in this year’s competition.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year evening next Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards. After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.