Talented dancer Marcel hopes to wow on stage at Best of Hartlepool Awards

A dancing champion could be adding Mail honours to his list of achievements after being put forward for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

Marcel Li-Ping, 16, has had a lot to celebrate this year after taking home a string of dance titles at both national and international level.

The pupil at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, has been dancing since he was just 18 months old and excels in tap and street dance.

And now the Hartlepool teen is delighted after being nominated for a Young Performer of the Year accolade in recognition of his success.

His proud mum Sharon Li-Ping said she was so proud of how much her son has achieved.

She said: “He is a four-time tap champion and has done really well.

“He has competed in the Dance World Cup in Germany where he came third in tap and competed with street dance crew Ruff Diamond at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships where he was ranked seventh in the world.”

The World Hip Hop Dance Championships saw Marcel travel with the Ruff Diamond crew from Urban Rockz Academy to Arizona to compete against crews across the world.

The young performer’s top achievements also include; TDCI Senior British Tap Champion; West Sussex Senior Tap Champion; West Sussex Senior Modern Champion and Cheshire Senior Tap Champion.

The teen who also completed his GCSE’s this year, won the extra curricular sport award at Nunthorpe school and is now at Stockton Riverside college studying performing arts.

Marcel is following in the footsteps of his brother - West End star Dean John Wilson - who has recently performed the lead role in Aladdin - and his sister Chantelle, 21, who is studying arts education.

His mum said his hard work dedication is second to none. She added: “Marcel is even teaching his own street dance crew at Urban Rockz now, called Diamond All Stars, who are aged between eight and 10 years old.

“He also goes to Gordon Steel for his acting classes and has singing lessons at the Northern School of Music.

“We are over the moon that he has been nominated for the Best of Hartlepool Award.”

This year’s awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year event tonight at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.