Talented Hartlepool performer to represent region in national competition

Hartlepool youngster Maizie Hunter is through to the regional finals of a national singing and dancing competition.

Talented Maizie, aged 12, stood out and impressed the judges in auditions for the TeenStar competition to find the UK’s best young performers.

She is looking forward to competing for a place in the national grand final later this month.

Mum Natalie Robb said: “This is the first time Maizie has entered TeesStar although she has done a few similar events before.

“To get through to the regional finals she had to sing a cappella in front of four judges at the Sage Academy in Newcastle.

“Maizie does a lot of musical theatre so she has to be able to sing quite a varied range.”

Maizie, of Dyke House, is a member of Hartlepool’s Watson Academy of Dance & Performing Arts, and also receives vocal coaching from Michelle Brown, who Natalie said has really helped developed Maizie’s singing and confidence.

The Manor Community Academy student will now perform in front of an audience of hundreds at the Regional Final on Sunday, April 23.

Natalie added: “Her dream is to be on the West End when she is older, so to be able to sing on the big stage in front of so many people, she can’t wait.”

Should Maizie make it all the way to the grand final she will have the chance to win some huge prizes, including an album recording and dance school scholarships.

For tickets see www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk

Hear Maizie sing live on Radio Hartlepool on Thursday morning.