Talented students helped to create this wonderful stage set

A theatre had a stunning set for a big show - thanks to a helping hand from design students from Hartlepool.

First year design students from Cleveland College of Art and Design in town stepped up for an amazing work experience opportunity.

Rachael Burgess.

They helped to make props and paint sets for Darlington Civic Theatre’s production of A Tale of Two Cities,

Students from the BA (Hons) Production Design for Stage and Screen degree helped the production design team with sets for the classic Charles Dickens adaptation, which took place in front of packed audiences.

The Central Hall at the Dolphin Leisure Centre was the home to the students for three weeks in the build up to the show.

The students from the university-level campus in Hartlepool worked alongside professional set and costume designer, Sarah Booth and her team to bring the set to life.

Sarah said: “Over the past few weeks the students have made flags, a number of props and painted the scenery and the carpet, which covers a massive floor area.

“They also helped with last big push of getting the show ready, which involved some last minute preparations for the dress rehearsal and the show itself. It has been great for us to have the extra help and for the students to see how hectic and hard it is getting a show up, and you can’t beat the hands on experience.”

Rachael Burgess, 18, who lives in Hartlepool, helped to work on the trims on the side of the stage and loved the experience.

She said: “I have taken so much from it and it has now given me a clearer idea of what I want to do and what I enjoy. I now know that I like working in this environment which I didn’t know before.”

Student Jess Storey gets to work on the set.

Lynda Winstanley, Darlington Civic Theatre Director, said: “We are extremely grateful for the help and time the students have given to this production and hope they have enjoyed the experience.”

Pat Chapman, Head of Employability and External Relations at the college, said: “Real work experience, like this project, gives students an invaluable opportunity to experience what it is like to work in their industry, and to develop and demonstrate their professional skills.”