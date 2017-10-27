Talented young dancer nominated for a Mail honour

A talented young Hartlepool dancer has stormed his way to success by winning a series of national and international titles.

Just this year Max Penfold, 12, became the World Junior Tap Champion, winning the title after competing at the Dance World Cup in Germany this year.

Max Penfold has been nominated for a Young Performer of the Year Award in the Best of Hartlepool Awards. Pic: Cosmin Motei.

Adding to his list of achievements, the Dyke House pupil has also won the British Tap Championship back in 2015, won the English Song and Dance Championship back in 2015 and was a finalist in the competition back in 2016.

The remarkable dancer was even nominated for a Classique De Danse award for his tap last year.

And now he could be adding another title to his belt, after being nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Young Performer of the Year Award.

The pupil from Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts is delighted with his nomination, with his proud mum, Sarah Penfold, saying it means a lot to the young star.

Tap champion Max Penfold has been nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

She said: “Max does tap, modern and ballet and has been a pupil at Val’s for 10 years now.

“He was only 11 at the time of the Dance World Cup where he took home the tap champion title.

“He loves tap and singing and has done really well.

“I am so proud of him as he is so humble and I don’t think he realises how great he is.

“It means a lot to him to be nominated for this award as he loves to represent the town and his school.

“He just enjoys it.”

The dedicated performer even made it to the final six for West End show Charlie a few years ago and is now considering a stage career to pursue his love of dancing.

His mum added: “He was even invited to the Mayor’s Parlour at the Civic Centre along with the rest of the team earlier this month to recognise the way the students have taken Hartlepool to the Dance World Cup.

“He just loves to dance and he has done really well.

“I am so proud of him.”

This year’s awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year evening next Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.