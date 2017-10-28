Talented youngster nominated for Best of Hartlepool Award

A performing arts star is set to shine bright on stage when she performs at the Mail’s Young Performer of the Year awards showcase.

Harriet Jeffery, 13, from Throston, has been nominated for the accolade in the annual Best of Hartlepool Awards for her impressive drama performances.

The accolade aims to recognise outstanding performers in the town.

The youngster who attends Edith Harrison Performing Arts was delighted to be put forward for the honour by her teacher Edith Harrison.

Her proud mum Beverley Yull, said her daughter loves to perform.

She said: “She has been going to Edith’s since she was five-years-old and she absolutely adores it.

“Edith is like a grandma to them all, she is amazing.

“The students are like one big family and it is a non-competitive performing arts school.

“Harriet is very open minded about what she wants to do as a career, as she is quiet academic, but she loves performing.

“She can be quite shy, but when you put her on stage she is totally different, she just loves everything about performing.”

At the school the talented youngster takes part in drama, singing and dancing classes including ballet and tap.

The dedicated performer also stars in every show that Edith Harrison Performing Arts puts on.

And now she is gearing up to perform at the Mail’s first Young Performer of the Year showcase.

Her mum added: “She is really looking forward to performing in the awards.”

The awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year evening next Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.