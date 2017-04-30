Tattoo tribute for battling Bradley Lowery

Dozens of people have made a lasting tribute to Bradley Lowery with a tattoo inspired by the strength of the little fighter.

Tattoo artist Alan Spence spent Saturday inking the Bradley-inspired tattoo on to 15 of the younger’s supporters to raise vital cash and awareness for his cause.

Bradley Lowery turns six next month.

Mr Spence, who runs Spenty’s 1 on 1 Tattoos, in Westlea Grove, Seaham, said he managed to raise around £200 from the day for the Blackhall youngster.

He said: “The day went really well.

“Around 15 people turned up and had the design put mainly on their wrists and legs. “Some people had their own initials and colours on it - one person even had the Sunderland colours because Bradley is a Sunderland fan.

“I only did one size and most people chose to have it done on their wrists so it was really visible.

“We also had Bradley’s uncle come in who had the tattoo put on his right leg, above his Sunderland badge. “Everything that has been raised is going to the cause.”

Each tattoo was personalised for the individual, with many incorporating their own initials or the initials of a loved one who had battled cancer alongside Bradley’s own.

The five-year-old who is battling terminal neuroblastoma has captured the heart of the nation with his fight.

Many of the people who got the tattoo did not know the youngster personally, but were moved by his story.

The tattoos cost £10 but many donated even more money to the cause.

Mr Spence, 55, from Seaham, has been a tattoo artist for 15 years.

He added: “My niece works with Bradley’s mum, so it is something close to her heart.

“It was my own idea for the tattoo as I had been following his story for a while and wanted to help. “I think a lot of people have also followed his story and I think from the look on his eyes he is a very brave kid.”

The design of the tattoo aims to combine the strength Bradley has shown with the ribbon for cancer.

The tribute has been made in the run-up to the youngster’s sixth birthday on May 17.

Bradley’s family have appealed for the public to send their birthday wishes to the brave youngster online - after running out of space to store cards following their Christmas appeal.

A new Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bradleysbirthday, has been set up so people can leave their birthday messages for him.