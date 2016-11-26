Team plan to have a ball at event to help support cancer patients in need

A team or medics who give lung cancer patients the care they need are hoping the return of a ball will help them top the £11,000 total raised at its debut.

The Macmillan nurse specialists, who are based at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, are hosting the evening of entertainment at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield tonight.

I am sure the night will be a huge success again Liz Airey

It follows on from the success of last year’s event, which helped fund equipment for lung cancer patients across the town, as well as East Durham and Stockton.

The health trust diagnoses around 320 cases of lung cancer per year including mesothelioma, but the units in the area see and support many more patients and their families who go through investigative pathways and do not receive a cancer diagnosis.

Amanda McNeany, one of the nurses, said: “It was our very first one last year and it brought together a lot of the workers from James Cook, different specialists, as well as members of the public and friends of the unit.

“They all came along and supported it and we’re hoping this year’s will be bigger and better.”

The funds raised will be split between the charity and the North Tees Lung Cancer Trust to support those who have cancer and will again help buy equipment.

The night, which will run from 7pm until midnight, will feature an auction and raffle and a performance by the Blu Jam band.

Prizes including vouchers for games of golf, a day at the races, a Christmas concert and visits to a spa, a blow dry, designer bags and sun glasses and wine.

Each year 1,088 people from this area will hear the devastating news they have cancer, while 6,300 people are currently living with and beyond the disease.

Macmillan fundraising manager Liz Airey said: “They have some fantastic prizes, I am sure the night will be a huge success again.”

Tickets are £40 each, which includes a three-course meal, and tables of 10 are available.

For more information or to buy your tickets contact 07899961437

Information is also available via the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Macmillanlungcancercharityball/#.