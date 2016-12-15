Teenage coach set to return to camp for sporting stars

A teenager will be helping to shape the sporting stars of the future at a centre of excellence.

Katherine Hill, 18, from Easington Village will be at Loughborough University later this week to help mentor 350 of the country’s highest performers from their chosen sporting fields.

Keen swimmer Katherine is returning to the camp having attended last year as a coach after being selected by her sport’s National Governing Body for demonstrating talent, determination and potential for future success.

Katherine will help camp attendees to undertake training sessions, workshops and practical masterclasses, which are supported by Sport England thanks to National Lottery funding.

Since attending the camp last year, Katherine has furthered her swimming teaching qualifications and she is also an Academy Squad Coordinator at Durham City Amateur Swimming Club.

She said: “I felt so much more confident after the camp last year.

“It gave me a great insight into the appropriate ways of behaving as a coach and the lessons that competitors need to learn for both in and out of the water in order to succeed.

“The knowledge and skills that young people learn during the National Talent Camp are transferable to all facets of life such as education, employment and personal development.

“The talents being fostered at the camp will help to improve the quality of sports clubs throughout the country.”

Katherine will also have the chance to meet Paralympic Wheelchair racing champion Hannah Cockroft, who will be there to share her success story.