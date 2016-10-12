Teenage Hartlepool businessman Jason is hitting the right notes

Music mad Hartlepool teenager Jason Blackburn is looking to hit the right note with his latest venture.

The 19-year-old has organised a second concert at Newcastle’s O2 Academy, after his first effort sold out.

Jason, who runs Storm Platinum Events, has secured top rapper Giggs and support from Chipmunk and Ex on the Beach star Ashley Cain for the show on Friday, October 21.

Jason was bitten by the promotions bug after organising a concert in Hartlepool last year.

Hartlepool Spectacular brought together stars from TV shows such as The X Factor and Britain’s got Talent to the town.

“I run a property company and I had some money set aside – I have always had a passion for music, so I decided to do my first show,” he said.

“The Hartlepool Spectacular went really well and I just thought ‘Why not do it again, but on a bigger scale?’”

A concert in April, featuring Wretch 32, was a sell-out and now Ryan is hoping for the same again.

“It is just about getting big acts to the North East so people can see their favourites on their own doorstep,” he said.

“A lot of these acts won’t normally move away from London.”

He is also delighted to have been able to give a chance to Hartlepool DJ Ryan Miles, who will take to the stage alongside some of his musical heroes.

“I can’t wait to be playing so local to my home town, at Newcastle O2 Academy supporting some of my favourite artists,” said Ryan.

Tickets are available from www.ticketweb.co.uk or the Academy on 0191 260 2020.