Teenage Hartlepool soldier wins college honour

A teenage soldier from Hartlepool has been honoured after graduating from the Army Foundation College.

Ryan Sabin, 17, was named outstanding Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) student in his company at the prestigious military training establishment.

More than 600 junior soldiers graduated from the college in Harrogate last week.

Junior Soldier Sabin said: “I am happy that I have won the prize. This is because it has proven that I have put the effort in throughout the course.

“The AFC has offered me lots of opportunities, and one of these was to go on a week’s trip to Normandy in France and visit places where British soldiers have fought in the past.”

The college saw more than 650 teenagers march on their way to a new career when they graduated from the Army’s flagship training establishment for 16 and 17 year-olds.

It runs two types of course – a 42-week long course and a shorter 22-week version, both of which train junior soldiers destined for a wide variety of Army careers.