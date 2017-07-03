Teenage motorcyclist left with broken leg after colliding with tree in Hartlepool

A teenage motorcyclist was left with a broken leg after leaving the road and colliding with a tree in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, which took place on Seaton Lane at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The motorcyclist, aged 17, also suffered injuries to his back and pelvis.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a motorcyclist with a broken leg and injuries to his back and pelvis.

“The incident happened at around Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, at around 4.30pm on Friday, June 30, when the motorcycle left the road and collided with a tree.

“The 17-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact PC Anthony Harrison from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 115127.”