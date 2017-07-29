Teenager braves the shave for cancer charity in honour of dad and grandmother

A Hartlepool teenager had a close shave in a bid to raise money for a cancer charity.

Callum Morrison, 13, took part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave the Shave to boost funds for its vital work.

Callum Morrison with his dad Christopher before his head shave.

The charity is close to the heart of Callum, whose dad, Christopher Morrison, has battled mouth cancer twice, and sadly his grandmother, Margaret Morrison, 74, lost her battle with cancer last year.

The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College pupil, went along to Cooks Hair Design in Raby Road where they cropped the youngster’s hair.

Christopher said he was delighted that Callum wanted to do something for the charity.

He said: “I am really proud of him for doing it. It hit us both very hard when my mam died last year.

“I thought that he might not go through with it, but he said he definitely would because it is for charity.

“He also told all his friends that he would Facebook live it, so they were all watching it and he couldn’t really go back.”

Christopher was first diagnosed with oral cancer in 2010 and had to have more than half of his teeth removed. The disease returned in 2014 and he had to undergo treatment again.

Thankfully, his cancer is now in remission, but he still goes every three months for check ups.

Callum Morrison getting his head shaved by Chenille Bettinson from Cooks Hair Design with his dad Christopher filming it.

He said: “I saw the Brave the Shave and said I would have done it, but I don’t have any hair, so Callum said he would do it instead.

“I said he couldn’t do it while he was still as school, so we waited until the summer holidays.”

Christopher said he normally struggles to get the teenager to just have a haircut, so he was surprised, but very proud, when Callum wanted to do it.

The youngster is still collecting his money in, but hopes to have raised more than £100 for the charity.

Callum Morrison getting his head shaved by Chenille Bettinson from Cooks Hair Design.

Anyone who might want to join in the Brave the Shave event for Macmillan can visit the website for more ideas and information at: bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk.