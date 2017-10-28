Teenager charged with murder of County Durham nurse burned in acid attack

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a nurse died from severe burns when acid was thrown over her.

Xeneral Webster, of Westway, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, appeared in court after Joanne Rand was allegedly splashed with a chemical on June 3 in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Joanne, who was born in County Durham, died in Stoke Mandeville Hospital 11 days later.

The 47-year-old worked at the Sir Aubrey Ward care home in Marlow and was "hardworking and passionate about her job".

A tribute released by her family said: "Jo will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, bubbly and caring person.

"She meant so much to so many and her tragic and sudden death has left everyone who knew her shocked and deeply saddened."

She was born in County Durham, the youngest of five sisters, and grew up in High Wycombe, where she lived for the rest of her life.

Her family added: "Growing up, Jo was very mischievous.

"As the baby of the family, Jo was spoilt by her sisters and was always the centre of their attention.

"They had a special bond and would speak most days having a laugh and a joke, and would meet up when they could.

"We are utterly devastated.

"Our pain is immense and our hearts are shattered.

"We will never get over losing Jo, she has left such a big hole."

The mother-of-three children - Ryan, Katie and her late daughter Charlotte - was "very proud" of her family, loved them "dearly" and always put them first, the statement said.

It added: "Jo and her family were devastated at the tragic loss of Charlotte in 2011 and Jo found it hard to come to terms with.

"Katie and Ryan are so heartbroken, they cannot find the words to describe how they feel about losing their mum.

"Jo was deeply loved by her partner Eddie.

"He misses her so much and feels lost without her and will always remember her lovely smiling eyes."

She was known for her witty sense of humour and favourite saying of "crack on".

The statement said: "She had a positive outlook on life even when she was going through tough times.

"Jo had always been young at heart and loved nothing more than socialising with friends, enjoying music and dancing.

"Jo was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her."

Webster appeared at Amersham Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until he is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on April 9 2018.

The murder charge was added to counts of alleged attempted grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm on the same date.