Teenager creates Christmas wonderland at home to bring festive cheer

A generous teen spent months decorating his home with Christmas lights in an effort to entertain youngsters during the festive season.

Light-enthusiast Jack Richardson, 15, has covered his home in Park Lane, in Horden, in hundreds of Christmas lights in a bid to give back to the community by spreading Christmas cheer.

Santa Claus with Kainan Paul (7) at the Jack Richardson Christmas Lights switch-on party at his house Seaview Villa, Park Lane, Horden on Thursday night.

The Year 11 pupil at Easington Academy hosted a party and light switch on event with Santa at his house, which saw more than 40 neighbours and friends along to enjoy the festivities.

Jack, who helps out with the lighting for amateur drama group ‘In Your Face Theatre’ in Seaham, said he was thrilled with the success of the event and hopes to make it an annual occasion.

He said: “I help out with lighting for shows with the group and just decided to put on the party and light switch on event to give something back to the community.

“I have always loved Christmas lights and decorations and I remember when I was little I would help my mum put them up each year. “One year my mum and dad bought me my first inflatable decoration and each year since then I have just bought more and more lights.

Santa Claus with Maddison Bradley (8) and Emily Wood (4) of Easington Village at the Jack Richardson Christmas Lights switch-on party at his house Seaview Villa, Park Lane, Horden on Thursday night.

“I remember seeing a TV show called ‘King of Christmas Lights’ a while ago, which was a show about people’s Christmas decorations and thought it would be a nice idea to decorate the house on a bigger scale, so decided to put on the event.”

Jack spent months organising the event which saw him hire a Santa to greet the children, arrange refreshments and give out selection boxes to guests. Hundreds of lights were on display including some Jack had bought from America and ‘blow mold’ plastic light figures.

He added: “On the night there were over 40 children of all ages who came along.

“I just created an event on Facebook and invited friends and friends of friends to attend. “We did a countdown until the switch-on and then afterwards people came inside and I put on a Pudsey Bear costume.

Christmas Lights Party at Seaview Villa, Park Lane, Hotden, on Thursday night

“It was my first switch on event, but I am quite pleased with how it went and I hope to do it again next year for charity.

“People said they didn’t know how I have managed to do it, and said I did a brilliant job.”