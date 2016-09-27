Teenager found dead in Hartlepool house

A teenager has died in Hartlepool.

The 17-year-old girl was found after emergency services were called to a house in Rossall Street, Hartlepool.

The incident happened on Saturday morning.

Police say the teenager, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address in Rossall Street, Hartlepool, by ambulance staff on Saturday morning.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

"A file has been prepared for the coroner.”