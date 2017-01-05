Teenager injured in collision with taxi

A teenager was left with a broken ankle and shin after being in a collision with a taxi.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment and required surgery after being in a collision with the vehicle.

It happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday December 22 on Raby Road near to the junction of Middleton Road in Hartlepool.

It is believed the taxi was a Ford Mondeo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Amanda Stokes from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101. Callers are asked to quote number 231698.