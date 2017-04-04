Teenager suffers serious facial injuries in attack in Hartlepool bar

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a teenager was attacked in a Hartlepool bar.

An 18-year-old suffered serious facial injuries in the incident, which took place in Reflections Bar at about 3am on Saturday.

He was treated at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, before being discharged.

A 27-year-old man has been bailed while further inquiries take place after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The bar was busy at the time and we would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

"Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers’ website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."