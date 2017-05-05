Tees Valley Mayor election: Labour is Hartlepool voters’ first choice

Labour candidate Sue Jeffrey was Hartlepool voters’ first choice in the Tees Valley Combined Authority mayoral election.

Counting is underway in the election and the winner has not yet been announced.

The combined authority has released Hartlepool voters’ first choice results for the four candidates.

Labour’s Sue Jeffrey received the most with 4,242, followed by UKIP candidate John Tennant from Hartlepool with 3,486.

Conservative candidate Ben Houchen received 3,233 of first preference votes in Hartlepool, and Chris Foote-Wood of the Lib Dems received 1,102.

Hartlepool had the lowest turnout of the five local authority areas voting in the election at 17.72%.

Stockton had the highest at 24.4% and the overall turnout was 21.31%.

Residents of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees and Redcar and Cleveland voted to elect a new Mayor for the Tees Valley.

The Mayor will work alongside the five councils as part of a £450m devolution deal with the government to improve the area’s economy with responsibility for transport, business growth and investment, skills and education, homes and communities, and culture and tourism.