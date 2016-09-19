Television show could be a deal breaker when it visits Hartlepool hall

TV antique dealer David Dickinson is on his way to Hartlepool to help families uncover the true value of their heirlooms.

ITV1’s Real Deal is visiting the town on Saturday, October 8, at its Borough Hall.

David Dickinson

David said: “It’s great to bring the show to Hartlepool.

“People of Hartlepool come along and get the Real Deal.

“I’m very much looking forward to visiting Hartlepool, an area of the country I love bringing the show to. “I remember visiting the area several years ago; the items brought in were fantastic- great quality - with fabulous history and stories attached.”

The show gives people the chance to dig out their antiques and sell them for cash.

They can accept money on the spot from a dealer or if they believe they are worth more, they can be put up for auction.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is currently one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by over a million people.

Back for a 13th series, David and the dealers are travelling around the country looking for some more “bobby dazzlers” brought in by members of the public.

Last time the programme makers were in the area, one woman walked away with £1.020 for her silver medallions, while one man’s gamble paid off with £1,260 at auction.

Another man left the dealers table with £700 for his diamond solitaire ring.

David will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or take the gamble at auction.

Members of the public can take along their antiques and collectables along to the show’s team of independent valuers, who will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day.

Admission to the event is free and places do not need to be booked.

Doors will be open between 9am and 5pm.

People can contact the Dickinson’s Real Deal team with any queries regarding the event or the programme, on the DRD hotline via 0117 970 7618.

The programme can find us Twitter via @ITVRealDeal and its Facebook page TVRealDeal.

The Dickinson’s Real Deal Team can also be written to at RDF Television West, Regent House, Regent Street, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 4HG, or by emailing dickinsonsrealdeal@rdftelevision.com ealdeal@rdftelevision.com

The programme is made for the chanel by RDF Television West.