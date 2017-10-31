Tenth annual fundraiser in memory of Hartlepool man Liam Gough

Friends and family of much missed Hartlepool man Liam Gough are preparing for their 10th annual night of fundraising in his memory.

Liam, who was a popular social worker and fundraiser, as well as a big Hartlepool United fan, died on New Year’s Day in 2008

As well as working with adults and youngsters with disabilities and learning difficulties, Liam was also well-known on the local football scene.

This is the 10th annual memorial evening and the family has raised almost £20,000 for Alice House Hospice.

The hospice was close to Liam and his family’s hearts as it cared for his sister, Angela O’Hara, before she passed away aged 54, 10 years ago.

The night is organised by Liam’s brother John who is looking forward to exceeding £20,000 with this year’s event, which takes place in the usual venue of Rovers Quoit Club on Easington Road at 7pm on Friday, November 17.

On the night there will be live music from The Valentines, The Jades and JB Butterfield as well a raffle, auction, bingo, tombola, photo booth and the opportunity to have a photograph taken with Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus.

There will also be a charity football match played by The Saxon Junior teams on the morning of Saturday, November 18 on St. Hild’s field for the Liam Gough memorial trophy.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the Hospice said “It’s fantastic that this event has raised so much throughout the last decade and am looking forward to celebrating its 10th anniversary with John and his family on the night.

“On behalf of patients, staff and volunteers at the Hospice, I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years, especially John for all his hard work and kindness.”

Tickets are £5 each and can be bought in advance from John Gough on 07904 641875, Rovers Quoit Club on 01429 272158 or from Alice House Hospice on 01429 855529.

Early booking is advisable as the event has sold out every year.