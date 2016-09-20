Tenth Hartlepool moonlight walk set to raise £10,000 for hospice

Around 100 walkers enjoyed a walk by moonlight around Hartlepool to raise money for the town’s hospice.

The tenth annual Hartlepool & District Hospice Moonlight Walk took place on Saturday night.

10th Anniversary Moonlight Walk.

Participants enjoyed a great atmosphere and the added bonus of a bright harvest moon.

Appropriately for the tenth walk, the event is expected to raise £10,000 towards specialist care services.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part and supported our 10th anniversary walk, to all the volunteers, Walter Barton from Deck One, Hartlepool College of Further Education, Andrew Dorrian, Steve Bell and SMB Training, Walkers Crisps and Hartlepool Golf Club.

“It is one of our longest standing and most established events that has raised £317,000 to date and we are hoping to raise £10,000 from this years event.”

Aerobics ahead of the 10th Anniversary Moonlight Walk.

Saturday’s event started at 8pm with a pre-walk disco and refreshments to get everyone in a good mood.

Following an aerobic warm up to loosen the legs, the five and a half-mile circular route set off at 10pm from Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street.

Walkers received refreshments and a souvenir T-shirt at the start and a medal and hot supper to warm them up after they returned.

The money raised will go directly to helping to provide the hospice’s highly valued specialist palliative care received by hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham every year.

They include people living with illnesses including cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Staff make sure every patient receives a tailor-made package of care according to their physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

It relies on the support of the community to raise £1,780,000 a year – around three quarters of its overall budget.