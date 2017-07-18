That was scrum response to our West Hartlepool rugby photo

That was quite scrum of replies we got when we asked for your memories of this West Hartlepool rugby photograph.

We posted a picture of the Hartlepool rugby team who were taking on Harlequins in the 1990s.

Another nostalgic shot. West Hartlepool v Waterloo in 1993.

We wanted to know if you could identify anyone in the shot and plenty of you did. In fact, you were keen to point out players on both sides.

Former England internationals Brian Moore and Jason Leonard for Harlequins caught the attention of many people including Ian Lester, Roger Gibson and George Stuart who also told us: “Former England hooker and commentator Brian Moore (extreme left).”

Peter Wilkinson and Darren Smith both reckon it was Will Carling playing in the number 13 shirt for Quins.

Mark Wallace reckoned the game was possibly in 1997, but both Chris Laybourn and Nick Prest thought it was the 1991-92 season.

Good action photo .... Anthony Gibson

Then there was all of you who came up with names for some of the West Hartlepool players.

Peter Wilkinson said: “Paul Hodder in background,” while Chris Roose told us: “Jonathon Wrigley on the floor.”

David Wheelhouse was one of many who pointed out Phil Lancaster on the far right, as did Danny Cookland, Maureen Stephens and Peter Bradley.

Darren Smith later added another post and said: “A lot of very very good players in one photo,” while Gary Powell commented: “Great pic.”

John Holvey took time to pay tribute to a friend and said: “My OC of 118 Fld Sqn Peter Fitzgerald played for both Rovers and West, a great gentleman, RIP Sir.”

Ian Peart was another to point out West players and said: “Hodds, Wriggs, Langy. Craig Lee, Dave Mitchell RIP.”

Lindsay Jock Hunter suggested: “Andy Mullins ex-DCRFC between Carling and Leonard?”

Thanks to Anthony Gibson who said: “Good action photo...”

