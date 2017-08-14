'The A19 is a death gauntlet' - hundreds back our campaign to improve road safety

Hundreds of people are already backing a campaign calling for a Government enquiry into road safety on the A19.

The Safe A19 campaign was launched last week - by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail - in an effort to reduce collisions on the busy dual carriageway.

Almost 500 people have signed our petition at: https://www.change.org/p/department-for-transport-safe-a19-a-call-for-an-inquiry-into-safety-on-the-dual-carriageway-through-the-north-east

It states: "The people of the North East, backed by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, call on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

"Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon.

"This is too many collisions and it simply cannot go on.

"Added to the danger to drivers and passengers, the problems are bringing the North East and its economy to a halt - more must be done to get us moving forward.

"With the backing of North East MPs, including Easington MP Grahame Morris, we want the Department for Transport to look at this issue and take action to protect our region and its people for generations to come."

Many of those signing the petition have cosaid that 'enough is enough':

Tina Blenkiron, from Sunderland, said: "Very scary roads. Speed restrictions and cameras are needed to slow people down. Everyone is in a hurry and the carelessness is causing deaths and life changing injuries."

Andrea Smith said: "Feelings of dread each day of what's in-store to meet whatever carnage that has happened either side of this road. It's a daily occurrence now something has to change."

Jane Rayner, from Sunderland, said: "I've used this road everyday for the past ten years from Sunderland to Middlesbrough and it's not safe as it's no longer fit for purpose."

Clint Gibson, from South Hetton, said: "This road is lethal. Improvements are long overdue."

Claire Watson, from Stockton, said: "I travel to Newcastle every day for work and there is an accident every day. If you listen to radio traffic updates at commute time you can guarantee its problems on A19."

Michelle Kinsey, from South Shields, said: "Too many lives are being lost. Safety first!!"

Joan Chapman, of Peterlee, said: "I'm a regular user of this stretch of road and incidents are almost a daily occurrence."

Paul Grainger, from Sunderland, said: "Speed restrictions near crossing junctions and adjoining roads without a slip road need to be considered. Even the use of average speed cameras would help in accident hotspots."

Jill Wilkinson, from South Shields, said: "The A19 is a death gauntlet."

Marie Grogan, from Murton, said: "I travel to Newcastle every day and it seems as if there is an accident at some point every other day, drop speed limit to 50 and put cameras on to police it, too many idiots."