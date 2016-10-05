The Brilliant Club lights up Eldon Grove

Bright sparks have ignited their academic ambitions after taking part in a nationwide scholar’s programme for talented youngsters.

Students from Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool, graduated from The Brilliant Club, an education charity which works with selected schools to help stretch students academic skills and ambitions.

Penny Dixon and Harry Johnson-Clark who were each awarded a Brilliant Club certificate of distinction

Headmistress Audrey Brahimi said: “This is the second year that Eldon Grove Academy has taken part in The Brilliant Club programme which helps to raise aspirations in our students.”

The youngsters worked with a PHD tutor to study a branch of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) before writing a 1,000 words essay on ‘A healthy heart’. They also had the chance to visit Durham University to attend a seminar in a lecture theatre, as well as experiencing university life.

Mrs Brahimi added: “I am so proud of each and every pupil that took part. To write a 1,000 essay and have it marked by a university tutor was a massive undertaking.”

The 12 students included Cassie Gray, Navila Azad, Liam Rennie, Harry Johnson-Clark, Penny Dixon, Gracie Hope, Amelia Connelly, Ryan Duong, Hudson Wales, Kayla Brown, Becky Brown and Kristian Burnett.

A graduation ceremony was held at Durham University where they received certificates.

Pupil Penny Dixon, 10, of Hartlepool, who received a distinction for her essay, said: “I was very happy to be selected to take part in The Brilliant Club. I now know that I want to go to university in the future where I can have fun but also learn lots of new things too.”

Hudson Wales, 10, of Hartlepool, added: “It was an honour to take part in The Brilliant Club. There was such a small group of people selected that it felt like a big achievement.”