The changing face of Clavering - photos from the 80s and 90s

The changing face of Clavering gets our attention in this week’s Retro Mail.

Here are four views from the 1980s and 1990s to show how the area has altered through the decades.

One comes from 1986 and shows the foundations of the new church-pub-shop complex taking shape in Clavering Road.

Another from 1990 shows the development of private housing near Clavering Primary School.

In 1991, we got this view of landscaping works to plant trees and shrubs on the edge of the Clavering estate.

And new walkways in Clavering Park were snapped by our photogrpaher in 1992.

What are your memories of the changes which have happened in the Clavering area?

