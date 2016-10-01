The Hartlepool dance boss whose company has spread into Yorkshire

A business boss - whose firm has promoted health and wellbeing through dance - has celebrated seven years of success.

Bethany Ainsley, who is from Hartlepool and lives in Wynyard, set up Nouveau Wellbeing as a community enterprise organisation.

It started with an aim of bringing dance and fitness programmes to Hartlepool and East Durham but by doing it in a fun, affordable, innovative and effective way.

But Nouveau has proved to be so successful that it has spread further afield and now flourishes across four areas of the North.

Statistics show there were 25,000 attendances at Nouveau sessions within the past two years.

The firm now delivers more than 100 sessions weekly and employs 15 members of staff.

It now works across four key areas of the country which are Durham and Darlington, the Tees Valley, Tyne and Wear, and Yorkshire.

Bethany’s team works with organisations which include Age UK Teesside, Parkinson’s UK, and the County Durham Community Foundation.

It also works with Tyne & Wear Sport, Big Lottery Fund, Newcastle University, Alzheimer’s Society and Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College. Nouveau staff also strive to find out locally what is needed and then develops services in response.

Its programmes have included free cookery classes to help people prepare a meal for four for under £5, and dance classes in care homes for the elderly.

The firm also has a new name of Nouveau Wellbeing CIC after it first started out as The Nouveau Dance and Fitness academy.

Success has been a constant part of the Nouveau story from its early days. In 2011, Bethany won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year title at the East Durham Celebration of Enterprise Awards.

Numerous honours have followed ever since and success has continued in the form of another award this year for Bethany.

She won the David Goldman Prize for Business Innovation at Newcastle University Business School.

The business innovation prize is part of a plan to recognise, support and encourage business innovation in the region.

Bethany has also started to deliver a range of classes in the North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire region, working with residents to help address underlying social and health issues.

Nouveau recently started delivering classes in Leeds, reaching 1500 residents a week.