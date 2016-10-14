The Hartlepool man who never forgot the loving care that Macmillan nurses gave his wife

Meet the pensioner with one of the biggest hearts in Hartlepool.

For a decade, George Newbury has held coffee mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his beloved wife.

My wife died from a brain tumour and the people from Macmillan were amazing. I can never thank them enough but I do my best each year George Newbury

And when asked what motivates him to keep going, he said: “When I hear the sound of laughter from the room filled with people, I know it has been worthwhile.”

Every year, George welcomes people to his home as part of the Macmillan Cancer World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

He has done it since his wife, Joyce, died from cancer, aged 66, in 2005. Before she passed away, the support she received from Macmillan nurses was outstanding.

The first fundraising event raised about £200 and this year, the total was £742.68.

It has all amounted to a grand total which George believes is more than £7,000.

This year, he opened the doors at his Hart Station home to visitors and 30 took up the invitation.

For three hours, people enjoyed refreshments as well as a a picture quiz and a competition to guess the number of sweets in a jar.

George, who is now the treasurer of the Hartlepool branch of Macmillan, would only describe himself as being in his 70s. He was more keen to highlight the help that his family gives him to put his coffee mornings together.

Daughter Claire is the “stalwart” who looks after the administration including sending letters, said George - a retired mechanical engineer.

Daughter Joanne organises the entertainment for the coffee morning while sister Audrey sells raffle tickets.

George also praised the backing of companies which have helped with raffle prizes.

And after ten years of fundraising, there’s no signs of George slowing down.

“I don’t think I will ever stop. I am a strong supporter of Macmillan and this event is my event. I shall go on for as long as possible.

“I will be thinking about how I can do things a little differently for the next one.”

To access support from Macmillan, visit www.macmillan.org.uk, or call 0808 808 00 00 from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 8pm.