The ‘magic table’ helping people with dementia in Hartlepool

A “magic table” will soon be helping dementia sufferers in Hartlepool avoid mental and health complications.

The Tovertafel (which means magic table in Dutch) was tried out at the town’s Alice House Hospice earlier this year, and now, thanks to a number of grants, the games system should be in place at Wells Avenue by Christmas.

Tovertafel - Magic Table - Dementia Suppor.

The hospice already provides lots of activities to help manage a patient’s conditions and help them to relax and relieve stress and tension.

It says that whilst many patients derive “much benefit, those suffering from dementia are often very passive and withdrawn. This can be concerning, as the negative influences that passiveness has on their physical, mental and emotional well–being is enormous. Muscles stiffen, boredom and even depression sets in, leading to acceleration in the loss of cognitive ability”.

The Tovertafel is a series of games for people with moderate to severe dementia which stimulates both physical and social activity.

The games consist of a series of interactive light animations that react to hand and arm movements. The activities motivate the mind and inspire those living with dementia to interact with other patients and carers, while, encouraging exercise.

The activities are also beneficial to those patients who have very restricted movement in their arms and hands due to a stroke or the effects of a disease.

The grants needed to buy the “magic table” were obtained following a demonstration of the system.

Tracy Woodall, Hospice Chief Executive, said: “We are really excited to be the first people in the area to bring the benefits of the Tovertafle to our patients.

“With the addition of our new Specialist Nurse for Dementia Care, we will be able to actively support a wider group of patients who have dementia and limited mobility, and promote social inclusion at the same time.

“Patients who have used it have really enjoyed the experience, and we also believe it will bring benefits to children who use our Bereavement and Counselling Services through stimulation and inter-activity particularly in group sessions.”